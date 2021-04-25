LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,696,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after acquiring an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after buying an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 102,979 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 230,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,998. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $74.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

