LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

