LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,837 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,944. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

