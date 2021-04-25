Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.