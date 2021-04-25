LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

LEG opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €118.70.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

