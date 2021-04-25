Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$34.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$43.14 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$43.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

