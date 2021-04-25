Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Purchases $112,600.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Landec stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Landec in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Landec in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Landec by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,829 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

