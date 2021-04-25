Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $650.89

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.89 ($8.50) and traded as high as GBX 714.40 ($9.33). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 711.60 ($9.30), with a volume of 752,019 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 700.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -11.67%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

