Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report sales of $63.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.37 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $247.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 223,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 837,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.