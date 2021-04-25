Kush Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,909.00 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $344,545.02 and $18,909.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Kush Finance Coin Trading

