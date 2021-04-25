KuCoin Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.17 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $922.32 million and $29.17 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.51 or 0.00022806 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.