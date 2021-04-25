Kryll Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $90,863.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kryll

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

