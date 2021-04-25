Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 67 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.86. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

