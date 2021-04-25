Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.