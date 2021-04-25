Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 5,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 82,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.7% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $414.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.58 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

