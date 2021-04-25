Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.72 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

