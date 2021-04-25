Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 27006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

