Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 27006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.