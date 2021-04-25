Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

