Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,169.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
KOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
