KeyCorp Weighs in on NVR, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NVR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $61.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $63.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,862.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,711.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,374.69. NVR has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,028.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

