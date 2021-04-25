KeyCorp Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $60.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

