KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VC. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

