Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue cut Kering to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. Kering has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

