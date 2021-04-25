Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $225.99 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $225.99 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00063301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00056375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00091231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.47 or 0.08205993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00645294 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

