KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $56.38 on Thursday. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $203,956,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

