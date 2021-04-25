Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $335,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

