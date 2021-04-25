Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

