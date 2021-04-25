Kadena Market Cap Tops $118.56 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $118.56 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,577,140 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.