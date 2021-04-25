JUST (JST) Market Cap Hits $250.32 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $250.32 million and $129.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00269539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.70 or 0.01031783 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00653250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,406.16 or 1.00461023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.