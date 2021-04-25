JulSwap (JULD) Trading 33.1% Lower This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $35.40 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00271893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.22 or 0.01038332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,817.41 or 1.00204077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00640457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,753,321 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.