JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Reduced by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Apr 25th, 2021

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

