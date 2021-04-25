JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 70,186 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of PGT Innovations worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGTI opened at $26.44 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

