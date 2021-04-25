JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 41,108 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:UMH opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

