JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HESAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $127.59 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.