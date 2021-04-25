JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of A10 Networks worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 54,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $154,138 in the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $724.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.96. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.