JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,636,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.91 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.