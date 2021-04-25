JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FB Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

