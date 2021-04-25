JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 850 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $215.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day moving average of $199.88. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

