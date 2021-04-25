Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JCI. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $63.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.