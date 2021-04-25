Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
JIXAY opened at $81.74 on Thursday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $90.91.
About Jiangxi Copper
