Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Telecom Italia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

TIIAY stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.61.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.