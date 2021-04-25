Jefferies Financial Group Raises The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $220.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MIDD. CL King raised The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.56.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $185.54.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,144,000.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

