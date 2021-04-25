Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

OGI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

