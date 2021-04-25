Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Airbus SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Airbus in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $29.84 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

