Jeff Kaminski Sells 64,277 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Kaminski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KB Home alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20.

NYSE:KBH opened at $47.83 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in KB Home by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.