Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.31. 2,263,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,129. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

