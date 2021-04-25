Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $9.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $729.40. 28,413,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $672.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.