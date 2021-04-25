Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 2,387,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

