Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 235 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 909,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,844. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.