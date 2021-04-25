J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $152.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JCOM. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered J2 Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.

JCOM opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,047,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

