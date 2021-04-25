J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $152.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JCOM. Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered J2 Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.15.
JCOM opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,047,000.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
