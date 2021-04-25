J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

